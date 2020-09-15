REVEALED: CBSQ tournament livestream schedule
Some of Australia's best young talent will be on show this week as teams from across the state do battle in The Champion Basketball School of Queensland tournament.
Played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre as well as Cornubia Park Sports Centre and Auchenflower Stadium from Thursday to Sunday, the premiere school tournament of the year will be broadcasted to thousands with this site to livestream round robin games and finals.
The livestream will include matches on the showcourt at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre from 8am to 6pm every day, right up until the Division 1 grand finals on Sunday afternoon.
In the boys competition, Townsville's Ignatius Park College will be looking to defend their title while Hillcrest Christian College are aiming for consecutive championships in the women's competition.
See the full streaming schedule below.
CBSQ LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
Thursday:
Girls Championship Division - Marsden SHS v Sheldon College, 8am
Boys Championship Division - Brisbane Boys' College v Varsity College, 9.30am
Boys Championship Division - St James College v Nudgee College, 12.30pm
Girls Championship Division - St Patrick's Mackay v Marsden SHS, 2pm
Girls Championship Division - All Hallows' School v St James College, 3.30pm
Boys Championship Division - Hillcrest Christian College v Ipswich Grammar, 5pm
Friday:
Boys Championship Division - Churchie v Toowoomba Grammar School, 8am
Girls Championship Division - St Margaret Mary's College v Mountain Creek SHS, 9.30am
Boys Championship Division - Matthew Flinders Anglican College v Marsden SHS, 11am
Boys Championship Division - TSS v Ipswich Grammar School, 12.30pm
Girls Championship Division - Crossover 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm
Saturday:
Girls and Boys Championship Division - Quarterfinals and semi finals
Sunday:
Girls and Boys Championship Division - Placing games and bronze medal playoffs
Girls Championship Division - Gold medal game, 2.15pm
Boys Championship Division - Gold medal game, 4pm