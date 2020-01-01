Menu
REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

Eilish Massie
1st Jan 2020 3:03 PM
QUEENSLAND Health has released data on the number of presentations of diseases in the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, which includes Rockhampton, Gladstone and Banana, over the past year from January 1 to December 15.

The top three most prevalent diseases seen in CQHHS were, in order, influenza, chlamydia (STI) and varicella.

Cases of typhoid, malaria, dengue, diphtheria and mumps also made the list this year, though in very small numbers.

Lab-confirmed influenza, chlamydia and chickenpox, all saw an increased number of notifications when compared to 2018 figures.

Cases of lab-confirmed influenza were the most recorded disease on the list, with a whopping 4152 notifications throughout the year.

This was compared to 2018 figures, which had 859 notifications.

Cases of sexually-transmitted chlamydia claimed 951 cases notified across the year, compared to last year's figure of 930.

The third most prevalent disease was cases of varicella, or chickenpox, with 402 cases notified in 2019, up from the five year average of 285.

But the disease which saw the highest jump in the ­number of notifications over the five-year average was cases of dengue, which had a jump to 22 cases compared to the five-year average of five cases per year.

One person had potential exposure to rabies, while 15 cases of Q fever were also recorded.

Meningococcal increased to six cases compared to last year's figure of three.

There were 120 notifications for rotavirus throughout the year.

There were also 697 notifications for the combined 14 types of gastrointestinal diseases ­listed, two notifications each for malaria, leptospirosis and hepatitis B (newly acquired).

One of the major diseases to see a noteworthy drop in the number of notifications compared to the five-year average was Barmah Forest virus, which dropped from 24.2 to 9 notifications.

For more information, go to health.qld.go.au.

