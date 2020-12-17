REVEALED: Christmas Day inside Queensland prisons

Is there much reason for celebration for those spending Christmas Day behind bars in Queensland prisons? Picture: Chris McCormack.

It is one of the happiest days of the year, but is there much reason to celebrate for those spending Christmas behind bars?

According to a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman, December 25 in prison is business as usual.

"Generally centres across Queensland will continue to their normal structured day throughout the Christmas period," the spokesman said.

More than 1000 corrective services officers will work on Christmas Day to keep prisons and the community safe across the state.

Woodford correctional centre. Pictured is the officers performing a lockdown search on a cell block. Picture: Chris McCormack.

Prisoners are not permitted personal visits or chaplaincy services on Christmas Day.

You won't find sparkling tinsel adorned on the walls or angels singing in the corridors as all decorations are prohibited to maintain the safety of the centre.

Across all Queensland centres prisoners will receive a modest lunch including a dessert, while Christmas dinner is generally pre-packaged cold cuts and salad.

At a cost of $2.75 per meal, the meals are of similar quality to those served all year round and are factored into the costs of the statewide prisoner menu.

Except for the omission of personal visits, the routine of the centre on Christmas Day is similar to a weekend.

"Industries will not operate but kitchen workers will work as normal," the spokesman said.

The Christmas Day itinerary for Queensland prisoners is as follows:

8.30am: Prisoner unlock

12pm: Lunch trolleys to units

3pm: Dinner trolleys to units

5pm: Lockaway commences