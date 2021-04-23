REVEALED: Coast to NZ direct flights returning in months

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson (left) pictured in November 2012 when he announced New Zealand flights would continue after a successful three-month trial.

Direct flights from the Sunshine Coast to New Zealand will resume within months and there is hope it could become a year-round service.

Sunshine Coast Airport's seasonal Air NZ service will resume on June 28 following the opening of the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Head of corporate relations Ayllie White said given the previous popularity of the seasonal service the airport hoped there was an opportunity for the Auckland flights to set-off all year-round.

"We know from pre-COVID that the Sunshine Coast was a sought after destination for many New Zealanders who wanted to experience a warmer winter," Ms White said.

"The resumption of flights also provides an opportunity for Queenslanders to swap a surfboard for a snowboard and experience all that New Zealand has to offer in winter including the regions wine and food destinations."

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel said the organisation's For Real campaign, released the day after the travel bubble announcement, aimed to lure New Zealand tourists back to the Coast.

Prior to the pandemic New Zealand was the region's top international market with 84,000 visitors per year and an economic value of $110m.

Mr Stoeckel said research suggested COVID-era travellers wanted uncrowded and nature-based areas.

"We have this in spades," he said.

"Our product and experiences are an excellent fit for the Kiwi market and we will benefit even further from June 28, when direct flights will resume with Air NZ from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast Airport."

He said a 10-page feature about Sunshine Coast travel experiences was published in the influential food and travel magazine Mindfood.

"The focus of the campaign is to encourage Kiwis to take a winter break and come and enjoy the breadth and depth of experiences available on the Sunshine Coast," he said.

"'For real' is all about the real experiences, real culture, real people and real nature that differentiates the Sunshine Coast from other competing destination."