Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dingo lazing about on Fraser Island.
A dingo lazing about on Fraser Island.
News

REVEALED: Dingo in attack on boy had form

Carlie Walker
13th Dec 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dingo euthanised after an attack on an 8-year-oldboy on Saturday was involved in another high risk encounter on Sunday.

A statement from the Department of Environment and Science said the animal's history presented a concerning pattern of negative interactions towards children.

In total it had a record of 12 threatening interactions and five high-risk interactions.

Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes said while her organisation was against lethal control, the State Government was always going to put the safety of people before the animals.

"There's the suggestion it could have really hurt someone," she said.

"It's the animal that has to pay the price in the end.

"We're really disappointed this has happened."

dingo dingo attack fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opinion: Strong voice takes regional priorities to Canberra

        premium_icon Opinion: Strong voice takes regional priorities to Canberra

        Opinion Strong for Generations: One of the core values of GW3 is to advocate for the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

        Free bikes for Emerald students

        Free bikes for Emerald students

        News Young riders have been awarded for travelling safety.

        CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50+ homes to see

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50+ homes to see

        News All the addresses for Christmas lights across the Central Highlands.

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

        News Vote now for the cutest bundle of joy in Emerald