Townsville Hockey Women's Semi Final; Commercials vs Brothers at Townsville Hockey Association. Commercials Tahnee Marshall and Brothers Carlie Pearce . Picture: Alix Sweeney
Hockey

REVEALED: Full schedule of hockey grand final live streams

by MATTHEW ELKERTON
18th Sep 2020 12:26 PM
FOR the first time in Townsville Hockey history, you can watch a host of grand final action from the comfort of your own home.

From the best rising stars of the association through to the seasoned veterans, the dramatic action of grand final day will be live streamed on the Townsville Bulletin website.

Townsville Hockey's regional coaching director Nathan Doherty said this was an ideal opportunity for the sport to showcase itself to a wider demographic - particularly given the challenges the association has faced in the past two years.

Between the North Queensland floods and the coronavirus pandemic, Doherty said players and committee members alike had rallied to keep the game alive, and now was their chance to entertain the region with their athletic prowess.

"We've been trying hard all year to keep hockey running in the COVID situation," he said.

"Hockey isn't a mainstream sport by any means, even though Australia is one of the best teams in the world, so any kind of exposure on the grand scale of things is a fantastic thing. "I'm really looking forward to our members getting the opportunity to showcase hockey in Townsville.

So get your supporters gear on, turn the volume up loud, and settle in for an exciting day of action.

 

FULL LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Friday, September 18

5.50pm - J-League ladies: Tsunamis v Lightning

7.20pm - J-League men: Cyclones v Lightning

Saturday, September 19

8am - U15 Div 2: Commercials vs Parks

9.40am - U13 Div 1: Commercials vs Wests

11.30am - U15 Div 1: Brothers vs Parks

1.20pm - Div 3 Ladies: Brothers vs Parks

3pm - Div 2 Ladies: Commercials vs Wests

4.40pm - Div 2 Men: Commercials vs Parks

6.20pm - Div 1 Ladies: Wests vs Brothers

7.50pm - Div 1 Men: Commercials vs Wests

