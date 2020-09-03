Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
News

REVEALED: How long border jumpers ran free in Darling Downs

Michael Nolan
Alexia Austin
3rd Sep 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been fined after they crossed into Queensland illegally at a regional checkpoint and spent days travelling the state.

"On August 16, police will allege two people illegally crossed the Queensland border checkpoint at Mungindi-Collarenebri Road, Mungindi," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Investigations commenced and on August 20, police identified the two people as a 27-year-old Pittsworth man and a 21-year-old Goondiwindi man.

"On August 28, both men were issued a penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with COVID-19 Border Directions (CHO- Enter Qld)."

Initial reports stated the men were intercepted in Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.

Police are also conducting daily patrols of the roads nearby.

border border jumper coronavirus covid19 queensland police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        Premium Content Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        News A fiery showdown will explode on Friday as the Morrison Government turns up the pressure on state premiers over “inconsistent and disproportionate” border...

        Rural CQ doctors at risk of burnout through pandemic

        Premium Content Rural CQ doctors at risk of burnout through pandemic

        Health ‘Some rural doctors have been working seven days a week since March without a...

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...

        Motel guest tasered after telling manager to ‘f--k off’

        Premium Content Motel guest tasered after telling manager to ‘f--k off’

        Crime The group of contract workers were disturbing other guests at the CQ motel.