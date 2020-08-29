Menu
A new report has revealed how much state ministers who hold portfolios have spent in the past financial year.
Politics

REVEALED: How much Lauga and Butcher spent in past year

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneoberver.com.au
29th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A NEW report has revealed how much Central Queensland state members with ministerial portfolios have spent in the past financial year, with one MP spending more than $85,000.

The Public Report of Ministerial Expenses for the year July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 was tabled in state parliament this week.

Member for Gladstone and Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher spent a total of $84,494 in that time.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.
Of that, $48,057 was spent on staff, $33,537 on the office and $3899 on the Minister.

Mr Butcher said his spending was due to having to travel to Brisbane for parliament and the flight costs associated with that.

“It’s important I’m in Brisbane putting Gladstone’s case forward,” Mr Butcher said.

“A lot of that work gets done while I’m down in Brisbane.”

He said the newly assigned portfolio meant he was also driving out as far as Winton and as north beyond Cairns.

“I can’t do that sitting in Brisbane and Gladstone,” Mr Butcher said.

“I’m not only talking to mayors, I’m talking to people on the ground.

“It’s important to get out and meet those communities.”

Member for Keppel and Assistant Minister for Education Brittany Lauga spent a total of $12,892 in the financial year.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.
The total amount went on her own expenses, the largest portion of $10,213 spent on information technology.

Ms Lauga said her portfolio meant she needed to visit schools all over the state.

“I’m engaging with schools and teachers and P & Cs,” Ms Lauga said.

“It’s what’s expected of me.”

Other Central Queensland members were not included due to not holding ministerial positions.

brittany lauga gladstone mp glenn butcher glenn butcher keppel mp brittany lauga member for gladstone member for keppel state politics
