Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
27 Aug 2000 D/I NRL grand final Broncos vs Sydney Roosters at Stadium Australia. picDavid/Kapernick sport rugby league action. Gorden Tallis tackled by Craig Wing and Ryan Cross.
27 Aug 2000 D/I NRL grand final Broncos vs Sydney Roosters at Stadium Australia. picDavid/Kapernick sport rugby league action. Gorden Tallis tackled by Craig Wing and Ryan Cross.
Rugby League

Revealed: NRL’s plan for return to a 3pm grand final

by Phil Rothfield
17th May 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The NRL wants to return to the good old days to stage a Sunday afternoon grand final this year.

The problem, as is often the case, is broadcaster Channel 9.

For the first time in years, the premiership decider won't be played on the October long weekend.

It has been scheduled for Sunday, October 25, by which time fans could be back at the venues.

A Sunday night grand final without the holiday Monday has far less appeal, especially for the thousands of country and interstate fans who make the annual pilgrimage to Sydney for the big game. Sydney will now lose the tourism and economy boost (hotels, restaurants, taxis) that the game delivers on the long weekend.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal acting NRL boss Andrew Abdo has raised the issue in broadcast discussions with Channel 9. They are not keen.

The game now kicks off at 7.30pm, or usually closer to 7.45pm.

On a school night, it's too late for fans to get to the game and home again at a reasonable hour.

 

The night time GF is tough on some fans. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
The night time GF is tough on some fans. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

 

The decider in 2000 (Roosters versus Broncos) was the last 3pm kick-off. The punters loved it: a backyard barbie and then the big game.

It moved to nights the next year because Nine wanted the bigger advertising dollars that comes with prime-time television.

The NRL has not given up hope of the afternoon, or at least twilight, kick-off this season. Negotiations will continue with Channel 9.

Originally published as Revealed: NRL's plan for return to a 3pm grand final

More Stories

grand final nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family violence services receive financial boost

        premium_icon Family violence services receive financial boost

        News Domestic and family violence support services will share more than $230,000 of extra support

        $10.1 billion Dysart mine’s environmental checklist

        premium_icon $10.1 billion Dysart mine’s environmental checklist

        Environment Proposed Dysart mine will be given the green light if new environmental conditions...

        Central Queensland farmers have got your back

        premium_icon Central Queensland farmers have got your back

        News Farmers are reassuring Australians that the amount of food they grow would not...

        Heroes of the pandemic: Trucker keeps economy moving

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Trucker keeps economy moving

        News Barry Sloan wants to play his part in keeping the industry chugging along.