Revealed: The disturbing evidence in baffling cold case

Brutally beaten to death, never existed, sent away, or actually his living brother - these are just some of the explanations given to police investigating the mysterious disappearance of a three-year-old Ipswich boy, a court has heard.

Peter's now elderly and frail mother, Maureen Anne Enright, also known as Anne, was sensationally charged with his murder in October this year, 50 years after police claim the little boy was killed in the late 1960s.

Police evidence filed as part of Enright's bail application and exclusively viewed by The Sunday-Mail reveals the extent of the baffling tangle of evidence gathered in relation to the disappearance of Peter, an autistic boy who is believed to have been aged about three when he allegedly died.

Witness statements given to police detail Peter being killed after soiling his cot, given to a neighbour, sent to live with family in New Zealand or in fact a completely different child.

While another chilling account, put before the Supreme Court, revealed one relative referred to the housing commission house backyard as "the boneyard".

Kyle Enright, son and carer of Maureen Enright, in the junk-strewn front yard, as left by the police after a search, of their home in Inala. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen



The mum-of-eleven spent almost one month in prison before she was released on Supreme Court bail last month, by a judge who slammed the police case against her on a charge of murder as being almost "non-existent".

In the most shocking of the witness statements given to police and tendered to the court, one of Enright's close relatives claimed an aunt told them that Peter was killed in his bedroom after he soiled his crib.

"(The aunt) said 'oh yeah and Anne was the one that had walked in on the mess in the child's room and reacted by hitting the child onto the wooden crib'," the statement said.

"The child wasn't dying and it upset Anne because she couldn't kill it".

The witness claimed she was told Enright then turned to one of her other children and told them to "fix it and finish it off".

"Apparently (the sibling) picked the baby up and smashed it on the floor and then kept picking it up and dropping to see if it was alive," the grandchild's statement said.

They claimed Peter was dragged into the backyard and buried and that Enright had been angry that the boy hadn't been buried deep enough.

One former neighbourhood child told police he once saw a grave under the home and was told it belonged to a dog - the family bred dachshunds and greyhounds.

Police excavated parts of the yard after Enright's arrest but say no human remains were located.

Maureen Enright is accused of murdering her son Peter 50 years ago in Inala - Photo Supplied



Police allege that Peter's parents continued to collect government benefits in the boy's name for about 10 years after he is alleged to have died and that despite extensive inquiries with government agencies, churches and adoption groups, there is no record of Peter's existence after the late 1960s.

In an affidavit filed by the arresting officer, he alleges Enright showed "no remorse" about Peter's disappearance and that she offered varying explanations for his whereabouts.

"The defendant stated that the last she saw the victim child on a date unknown when she was told that he had gone to live with her husband's parents," the officer wrote.

"Previously the defendant has told neighbours and family members that the victim child had been given away for adoption, sent to the Spastic Centre to live, resided with her parents and that he had been given to a neighbour."

Peter is understood to have been autistic and non-verbal, moved by dragging himself on his bum and was described by one witness as a "very good looking boy with blonde hair".

In an affidavit filed by the prosecution summarising the case, they say Enright in her police interview said Peter was "always screaming and was a very difficult child" and that her husband Michael, who died in 2018, and their other children "hated Peter".

Forensic officers use ground penetrating radar under the house in Inala as part of their investigation into 1960s murder of a child. Maureen Enright has been charged with murder Supplied image



When police were taking DNA samples she allegedly asked if she would "be in trouble for having her DNA on his clothes, I dressed the child and all that sort of things, is that going to be against me now, because I dressed him?"

According to court documents, detectives claim that while in the Richlands Watchhouse she told a covert police officer "I'm gonna go to court and get it. It's not like I killed him or anything. I didn't look after him enough to survive. That's the only thing I can think to say. It's not like I was a bad person. I had lot of kids to bathe and feed and nurse and worry about."

Maureen would have been aged about 25 when Peter disappeared with five other children and pregnant with her seventh.

Witness statements from former neighbours and members of the fractured Enright family tendered to the court paint conflicting pictures about Peter and the Enright matriarch.

According to court documents, one child told police the mother-of-11 was "mean and nasty", "strict and controlling", never acknowledged birthdays and who would "let you rot in a room" before taking her kids to a doctor when they were sick.

The same witness said the first time she ever heard of the existence of an 11th sibling was when a psychic mentioned her "sibling that had passed" which prompted her to ask her sister who told her there was a little boy who had been "adopted out".

In stark contrast, another sibling said Enright was a loving mother who was heavily invested in the lives of her children.

A mountain of miscellaneous items piled up in front of the Enrights’ house.



"I don't remember mum having a bad temper at all, she would always be outside with us playing, skipping and things like that," one witness told police.

"She was very involved with us."

In one tragic account, a witness said a Christmas present was left under the tree for Peter each year for at least two years after he went missing before quietly being removed by an unknown person at the end of the day.

The court documents also including a strange witness account given to police that one male sibling partially assumed Peter's identity at the direction of his parents who allegedly told the family he went by the name they knew him as because a family member hadn't liked the name Peter.

The witness told police that many years ago his dad interjected when he was buying a car and told the salesman his name was Peter John and on another occasion his mum applied for his licence in Peter's name.

"It was all confusing," the man told police.

He said some time in his mid-20s another sibling told him they had an older brother who had been "shipped to New Zealand to be looked after by family".

Enright is a frail elderly woman who had to be helped up the single step into the dock at her first court appearance and three of her supporting adult children told the court she has a long list of health issues and shows signs of dementia.

While many of the Enright siblings did not remember the existence of Peter, some recounted vague memories.

"I remember he would always cry and the door would be shut," one sibling told police, according to court documents.

"I don't remember Peter being out with the rest of us, I don't remember him walking or anything like that, but I can't remember his exact age either.

"I don't remember a lot but I remember he was there and then he wasn't. I can't remember if I asked questions or if we were told anything, I was still young myself."

Enright's case will be mentioned again in February.

Originally published as Revealed: The disturbing evidence in baffling cold case