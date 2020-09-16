REVEALED: The new NQ face on Clive’s election team

A North Queensland businessman has joined Clive Palmer's fight to dethrone the Labor Party from power in Queensland.

Business owner Aurelio Mason has been selected as the Clive Palmer's United Australia Party candidate for Hinchinbrook for the upcoming October state election.

The party has been actively calling for candidates in all seats in Queensland, but has already announced party leader Greg Dowling will run against incumbent Scott Stewart for Townsville.

Mr Mason has more than 35 years of experience in the electrical retail industry where he has owned and operated retail and service organisations.

Greg Dowling will lead the Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party and contest the seat of Townsville. Picture by Richard Gosling.

His candidate announcement said Mr Mason was passionate about giving back to the local community and has served with multiple sporting and volunteer groups.

Mr Mason is one of 16 candidates already announced across the state.

When Mr Dowling was endorsed in July, the former rugby league great said Queensland needed a vision for jobs and the economy.

"We are assembling a great team of candidates - people with real life skills, not career politicians - united by the common goal of making Queensland the best it can be,'' Mr Dowling said.

The party has already received thousands in election donations from a number of Palmer-owned companies including Waratah Coal and Mineralogy.

He said Queenslanders were sick of the current premier.

"Labor has destroyed the state. My home town of Townsville is just one example of how Labor has failed, with crime problems and unacceptably high unemployment," Mr Dowling said.

"The same is evident throughout South East Queensland. We deserve more and we deserve it now.

"I am impressed with what Clive Palmer has done. He is worth more than $9 billion because he rolls his sleeves up and gets on with the job."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has hit back at the billionaire's claims he would take her down at the election.

When asked if she was concerned about being in Mr Palmer's crosshair, Ms Palaszczuk said "no, not really".

"Clive Palmer, he's got a lot of money. He can do what he likes with that money and obviously team up with the LNP," she said.

"The less said about Clive Palmer the better I think."

Clive Palmer’s party has announced a new candidate. Picture: Russell Shakespeare

Originally published as REVEALED: The new NQ face on Clive's election team