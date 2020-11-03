Menu
Melbourne Cup 2020: Odds-on favourites to win
News

Revealed: Who the numbers say will win the Cup

by Lauren Wood and Emily Benammar
3rd Nov 2020 1:31 PM

Forget the form guide, we've used the luckiest numbers and letters from years gone by that to calculate who will win this year's Melbourne Cup.

Since the Melbourne Cup was first run in 1861, favourites have won the race 34 times including most recently with Fiorente at $7 in 2013. The shortest-priced favourite was Phar Lap who won at 11/8 on in 1930.

BOILOVERS

The biggest upset winners are 100/1 outsiders The Pearl (1871), Wotan (1936), Old Rowley (1940) and Prince Of Penzance (2015).

WEIGHT
The highest-weighted winner was Carbine who shouldered an incredible 10st 5lbs (65.5kg) to win in 1890. It's a record that is unlikely to be broken. The lowest weight carried to Cup glory was by The Banker with only 5st 4lbs (33.5kg) in 1863.

In the Cup, there has been one scratching with Danny O'Brien runner King of Leogrance undergoing vet inspection and ruled out of the race.

The horse was found to be lame in its off fore leg.

How to watch Melbourne Cup race live

Tune into Ch 10 at 3pm AEDT or follow live below!

Where to live stream Melbourne Cup race

Watch on Channel 10 or stream on TAB app

What time does the race start?

3PM AEDT

