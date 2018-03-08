Menu
Revealing hidden gems

UNIQUE TREASURES: MyGui founder Adam Taylor aims to bring new products to the tourism market through his online platform, now launching in the Central Highlands.
by Kristen Booth

A YOUNG entrepreneur is hoping to expand the Central Queensland tourism industry by exposing the hidden gems it has to offer.

Adam Taylor founded MyGui (short for My Guide) with the hope of creating personalised travel experiences by teaming visitors with locals.

After successfully launching on the Sunshine Coast in July, Mr Taylor quickly expanded to Brisbane and the Gold Coast and is now moving north, back to his old stomping ground.

Born in Emerald and raised on the Gemfields, his passion for the tourism industry developed while working alongside his parents at their holiday units and jewellery shop in the Sapphire Gemfields.

"Growing up, there were these great spots here in the Central Highlands, like my parents had the observatory,” Mr Taylor said.

"I could tell all my friends and half of them wouldn't know about it. So that's where we want to jump on board.

"We are hoping to bring more products to the tourism market as well, unlocking hidden wonders and treasures that are the Central Highlands.”

MyGui offers a range of quirky and unique experiences ranging from workshops and classes to personalised tours with the help of local guides that can teach tourists about the area and even suggest a local dinner spot.

Differing from your traditional tourism companies, MyGui operates purely as an online platform, partnering with existing companies across the region that provide quirky or unique activities.

Mr Taylor is hoping to uncover local activities, as far west as Barcaldine, that offer great experiences to visitors and locals alike.

"We want to bring more people to Central Queensland and up north,” he said.

"It creates more opportunities to the people that want to open entrepreneurial businesses, like abseiling in the Tablelands.

"It really can help bring new products to the tourism market.”

To find out more, visit mygui.com.au.

Central Queensland News

