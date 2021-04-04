REVHEADS REJOICE: Rockynats will be back in 2022

The street parade at the Rare Spares Rockynats has been heralded the biggest ever held in Australia. Photo: Jann Houley

After the stunning success of the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats, the event will return to Rockhampton in 2022.

The announcement was met with rapturous applause at the awards ceremony held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

The 2022 event will again be held over the Easter long weekend.

As the chequered flag dropped on the first edition of Rockynats, entrants and spectators were celebrating their involvement in an event that nagivated COVID-19 restrictions to deliver a record-breaking street parade and a three-day celebration of all things car and motorbike.

Advance Rockhampton manager of tourism and events, Annette Pearce, said that overall, a total of 40,000 people had passed through the precincts over the three days of Queensland's biggest car festival.

It is expected to deliver an economic injection of more than $20 million.

Friday's street parade, which launched the festival on Friday and attracted 856 cars and 198 bikes, has been heralded as the largest in Australian history.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor, Tony Williams, said he was delighted to see so many locals and visitors over the long weekend enjoying Rockynats and all it had to offer.

Glenn and Cherie Parry from Capella at the show ‘n’ shine. Photo: Pam McKay

"From the unveils of some spectacular vehicles and bikes in the elite pavilion to the show 'n' shine extravaganza in the CBD, this event has delivered something very unique for Rockhampton with crowds beyond our expectations across all four precincts," he said.

"This will go down in history for our city with an economic impact of more than $20 million, lots of lessons learned and great satisfaction knowing that we can diversify our event offerings and stage a major event that is very different to anything Rockhampton has seen before.

"And it's been great to see the backbone of any event, our fantastic volunteers, out and about helping to deliver the event."

Ms Pearce said the feedback had been positive from entrants, spectators, traders and sponsors over the long weekend.

"The crowds have been fantastic day after day, with the rain only putting a minor dampener on the action," she said.

The burnouts were a big hit at Rockynats. Photo: Jann Houley

"The safety of our entrants, officials and spectators is our foremost concern, so we had to finish the burnouts early on Saturday evening when the rain got quite heavy and again on Sunday for the street drags… but there was plenty of action happening in other areas."

Rockynats was presented by the Rockhampton Regional Council in conjunction with Summernats.

Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said bringing Rockynats to Rockhampton had been a two-year project, but the results this weekend spoke for themselves.

It was to be held in 2020 but was cancelled due to COVID.

"This is absolutely outstanding," he said.

"To open the weekend with a street parade that was without doubt the biggest Australia has ever seen really set the scene for a huge weekend of cars, bikes and a whole lot of excited motorsport enthusiasts.

"We have been so impressed with Rockhampton and the reception for our team and the entrants and we are looking forward to coming back for a bigger and better Rockynats in 2022."

2021 Rare Spares Rockynats by the numbers

1054 vehicles in Australia's biggest street parade

323 bike entries

954 cars

914 passes at drags

$100 million plus worth of cars and bikes

312 tyres destroyed