Revving up revenue for emergency services

CAR SHOW: Two of the entrants with their cars, John Whitbourne and Bob Briggs

WITH entrants travelling from as far as Brisbane, the annual Blackwater May Day Car and Bike Show is as much a treat for the eyes as it is for the heart.

Funds raised at the event are donated to local volunteer groups and organisations such as the Blackwater volunteer fire brigade.

Organiser Carolyn Della said there was a great turn-out this year with a mixture of classic cars and bikes, four-wheel-drives and modern everyday vehicles..

"There were cars and bikes from Brisbane, Emerald, Rockhampton and Yeppoon,” she said.

"All the money from the nomination, the $2 entry and the raffles go to

local emergency service groups.”

With the dangers on our roads it's a cause the car show organisers are proud to support.

Over the years, the fire brigade has been able to purchase equipment to assist with rescues including metal cutting equipment.

"We are car lovers and everyone has their friends and families in cars,” Carolyn said.

"Imagine how many lives can be saved with the right equipment.

"It feels good to be able to help, we are proud of our community that we can raise that sort of money to help our volunteers.”

"This year we raised a substantial amount of money with thanks to all the sponsors and the public.”

Thirty vehicles were shown at the event, with 17 trophies presented for a number of categories including best car and best bike.