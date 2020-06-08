Reynolds corrects record on failed drug test

Wests Tigers utility Josh Reynolds has set the record straight on a failed a roadside drugs test, hitting back at the report on Twitter after being pulled over in Caringbah at 1:30am on Monday morning.

The Daily Telegraph reports the 31-year-old was also driving with an expired licence and is awaiting the results of a second swab.

While Reynolds wrote that he did have a expired licence, the roadside drug test was a false positive with the second test at the Sutherland Police station which came back negative after the secondary oral fluid test.

Police have issued him with an infringement notice over the driver's licence but he was released without charge from the station.

The Telegraph says the two test results contradicted each other, with one returning a positive result and the other negative.

But Reynolds called out the report in a series of tweets.

I arrived back from QLD with the team via plane, late last night.

I was driving home to get some food and was pulled up with an expired drivers licence, which I was unaware of and an oversight by me.

The officer conducted alcohol and drug testing. The alcohol test was negative. pic.twitter.com/Y8mGhpXBT7 — josh reynolds (@joshreynolds9) June 8, 2020

An NRL spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the Tigers had notified the Integrity Unit.

"The Wests Tigers advised the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter. The Integrity Unit are working with the club and NSW Police to determine the full details."

Fox League expert and Reynolds' former Bulldogs teammate, Michael Ennis was "sad" to hear the news.

"It's really difficult, he's a great friend of mine, he's a great person," Ennis said.

"I obviously want to get in contact with him before having any comment on it but it's been a tough period for him and it's sad."

Reynolds has battled his fair share of off-field drama recently including a messy break up with ex-girlfriend Arabella Del Busso who allegedly faked a number of pregnancies with Reynolds.

