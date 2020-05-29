Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Donut King franchisor Retail Food Group says there are signs customers are coming back to its stores following a 50 per cent decline.
Donut King franchisor Retail Food Group says there are signs customers are coming back to its stores following a 50 per cent decline.
Business

Donut King owner rebounds from crippling trade blow

by Alister Thomson
29th May 2020 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DONUT King franchisor Retail Food Group says there are signs customers are coming back to its stores following steep 50 per cent declines in late March and early April.

The Robina-based company, which in late March stood down or reduced the hours for a majority of its 500 staff, provided a market update this morning to investors.

It comes as the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission prepares to hand down the results of its investigation into RFG next month for possible breaches of Australian Consumer Law and the Franchising Code of Conduct relating to alleged mistreatment of franchisees.

RFG this morning said trading across its Australian network was gradually improving as Covid19 restrictions were eased.

Retail Food Group franchise brand Michel's Patisserie is starting to see customers return.
Retail Food Group franchise brand Michel's Patisserie is starting to see customers return.

Executive chairman Peter George said customers were starting to return to shopping centres in greater numbers and there was "limited scope" for people to dine in.

"This trend was best evidenced by recent trading data for the Company's Donut King, Gloria Jean's and Michel's Patisserie networks where customer count declines versus the previous corresponding period had approximately halved since a peak decline exceeding 50% during the reporting week ending 2 April 2020," he said.

Mr George said 60 stores that had temporarily closed following COVID-19 restrictions had now reopened and he was "cautiously optimistic" trading conditions would continue to improve.

Thirty stores remain closed.

"Increasing traction has also been observed in terms of procuring rental relief for franchisees, with concessions having been obtained in respect of c. 290 outlets, predominantly in relation to April and May rental periods.

The ACCC will hand down its investigation into Retail Food Group for alleged breaches of Australian Consumer Law. Appearing before the joint parliamentary inquiry that ordered the investigation are former RFG CEO Tony Alford and Senior Executive Alicia Atkinson. Picture Gary Ramage
The ACCC will hand down its investigation into Retail Food Group for alleged breaches of Australian Consumer Law. Appearing before the joint parliamentary inquiry that ordered the investigation are former RFG CEO Tony Alford and Senior Executive Alicia Atkinson. Picture Gary Ramage

"In many other cases negotiations are advanced, and we anticipate that this process will be an ongoing one as the pandemic period persists and a reasonable recovery period is provided for."

The company previously criticised landlords for not offering rental relief in an early April market update.

RFG said its international network remained impacted by Covid19 with 350 outlets still closed and 157 restricted to takeaway only.

However, 126 mobile coffee stores had resumed trading within the UK and New Zealand.

"It is anticipated that many of those outlets which have temporarily closed will start to reopen through June as local government restrictions ease, albeit c. 20 outlet closures are considered permanent."

Brumby’s is another RFG brand. (AAP image, John Gass)
Brumby’s is another RFG brand. (AAP image, John Gass)

Mr George said the company's strategy to reduce costs, including restructuring its wholesale coffee operation, would provide scope to offer more support to franchisees.

Shares were steady at 7.2 cents this morning.

Originally published as RFG rebounds from crippling trade blow

business donut king retail food group

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Tell the truth': Nurse blasted over overseas trip

        premium_icon 'Tell the truth': Nurse blasted over overseas trip

        News The suspended Queensland nurse at the centre of a community coronavirus scare was overseas just weeks before she was tested for COVID-19, it has been revealed.

        Emerald police urge awareness on roads

        premium_icon Emerald police urge awareness on roads

        News The comments were made in time for Fatality Free Friday.

        Woman killed in tragic Rockhampton crash

        premium_icon Woman killed in tragic Rockhampton crash

        News The crash scene has now been cleared and the highway reopened.

        Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

        premium_icon Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

        News The family “blown away” by the moving tribute from hometown