RICH v POOR: Where high and low income earners live

Cartoonist Harry Bruce's take on Middlemount being named as the region's top earning postcode by the Australian Taxation Office. The new income data released by the ATO found that Isaac towns far out-earned the rest of the region.

MACKAY'S money has found a home in the country, with rural mining towns revealed as the region's biggest earners.

New income data released by the Australian Taxation Office found that Isaac towns far out-earned the rest of the region.

Middlemount was home to the biggest earners in the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region.

The high-earning postcodes of Middlemount, German Creek and May Downs had an average taxable income of $89,675 in the 2017-18 financial year.

Middlemount was home to the biggest earners in the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region.

Compared to the rest of Australia, the residents of Middlemount's 4746 postcode had the 117th highest average income, according to the ATO.

Nearby in the 4744 postcode, which makes up Moranbah and Peak Downs Mine, was the second highest taxable income, taking home $87,903.

Residents in nearby mining postcodes of Glenden and Dysart came in third and fourth in taxable income, taking home $81,876 and $80,330.

New income data released by the Australian Taxation Office reported that Isaac towns far out-earned the rest of the region.

Living paradise may not mean you are taking home a big paycheck, with Hayman and Hamilton Island workers the lowest income earners in the region.

Living paradise may not mean you are taking home a big paycheck, with Hayman and Hamilton Island workers the lowest income earners in the region.

Hayman Island residents had an average taxable income of $41,135, less than half what Middlemount workers were making.

Hamilton Island residents made $45,830.

The highly populated 4740 postcode, which includes Mackay and surrounding suburbs, had an average taxable income of $65,590.

What was you's postcode's average income

Provided by the Australian Taxation Office, 2017-18

4746 German Creek, May Downs, Middlemount: $89,675

4744 Moranbah, Peak Downs Mine $87,903

4743 Glenden, Suttor: $81,876

4745 Dysart, Norwich Park: $80,330

4753 Devereux Creek, Marian: $70,170

4751 Greenmount, Palmyra, Victoria Plains, Walkerston: $67,592

4750 Bucasia, Shoal Point: $66,588

4740 Alexandra, Alligator Creek, Andergrove, Bakers Creek, Balberra, Balnagowan, Beaconsfield, Belmunda, Blacks Beach, Caneland, Cape Hillsborough, Chelona, Coningsby, Cremorne, Dolphin Heads, Dumbleton, Dundula, Dunnrock, East Mackay, Eimeo, Erakala, Foulden, Glenella, Grasstree Beach, Habana, Half Tide Beach, Haliday Bay, Hay Point, Homebush, Louisa Creek, Mackay, Mackay Bc, Mackay Caneland, Mackay Dc, Mackay East, Mackay Harbour, Mackay North, Mackay South, Mackay West, McEwens Beach, Mount Jukes, Mount Pleasant, Munbura, Nindaroo, Noorlah, North Mackay, Ooralea, Paget, Planella, Planland, Racecourse, Richanna Heights, Richmond, Rosella, Rural View, Salonika Beach, Sandiford, Slade Point, South Mackay, Te Kowai, Telina Heights, The Leap, Timberlands, West Mackay, Wundaru, Yakapari: $65,590

4742 Burton, Eaglefield, Elphinstone, Hail Creek, Kemmis, Mt Britton, Nebo, Oxford, Strathfield, Turrawulla, Valkyrie: $64,662

4754 Benholme, Dows Creek, Mia Mia, Mirani, Mount Martin, Pinevale, Septimus: $62,101

4737 Armstrong Beach, Blue Mountain, Campwin Beach, Colston Park, Freshwater Point, Grasstree, Plane Creek West, Sarina, Sarina Beach, Sarina Range, Shinfield, Sunnyside: $61,763

4804 Collinsville, Mount Coolon, Mount Wyatt, Newlands, Scottville, Springlands: $61,169

4741 Ball Bay, Brampton Island, Brightly, Clairview, Coppabella, Daydream Island, Epsom, Eton, Eton North, Eungella Hinterland, Farleigh, Flaggy Rock, Gargett, Hampden, Hazledean, Hook Island, Kalarka, Kinchant Dam, Kuttabul, Lindeman Island, Long Island, Mackay Mc, Mount Charlton, Mount Christian, Mount Ossa, Mount Pelion, North Eton, Oakenden, Orkabie, Owens Creek, Pinnacle, Pleystowe, Seaforth, South Molle, Yalboroo: $59,981

4802 Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Flametree, Jubilee Pocket, Mandalay, Mount Rooper, Shute Harbour, Shutehaven, Whitsundays, Woodwark: $55,917

4798 Calen, Mentmore, Pindi Pindi, St Helens Beach, Wagoora: $55,143

4800 Andromache, Brandy Creek, Breadalbane, Cannon Valley, Cape Conway, Cape Gloucester, Conway, Conway Beach, Crystal Brook, Dingo Beach, Dittmer, Erlando Beach, Foxdale, Glen Isla, Goorganga Creek, Goorganga Plains, Gregory River, Gunyarra, Hamilton Plains, Hideaway Bay, Kelsey Creek, Laguna Quays, Lake Proserpine, Lethebrook, Mount Julian, Mount Marlow, Mount Pluto, Myrtlevale, North Gregory, Palm Grove, Pauls Pocket, Preston, Proserpine, Riordanvale, Silver Creek, Strathdickie, Sugarloaf, Thoopara, Wilson Beach: $54,643

4738 Ilbilbie, Koumala: $53,226

4756 Finch Hatton, Netherdale: $51,210

4799 Bloomsbury, Midge Point: $49,674

4757 Broken River, Crediton, Dalrymple Heights, Eungella, Eungella Dam: $48,574

4707 Collaroy, St Lawrence, The Percy Group: $48,326

4803 Hamilton Island: $45,830

4739 Carmila: $43,476

4801 Hayman Island: $41,135