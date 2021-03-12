Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers

by Ben Graham
12th Mar 2021 7:05 AM

 

Ricky Gervais uploaded a picture of himself getting the COVID vaccine and when the anti-vax crowd piped up, he was more than ready.

He has gone through the hundreds of replies to the post and hit back with some extremely sarcastic answers.

"Is it one of those controversial oxford vaccines which killed a very healthy person last week?" one person asked.

Gervais responded; "No I made it myself out of an old computer and some autism."

"But what if it gives you Autism?!?" one person asked.

Gervais responded with a Rain Man reference, saying; "I'll be off to the casino."

"Funny way to react to taking part in an experimental drug trial." one person said.

Gervais responded; "I try to react in a funny way to everything. It pays the bills."

Originally published as Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers

More Stories

celebrity coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ricky gervais vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackwater girl, 8, in tears over community’s generosity

        Premium Content Blackwater girl, 8, in tears over community’s generosity

        Community Young Sarah is shaving off her long locks to raise funds for cancer patients and their families.

        ‘It’s hard’: Mum brought to tears in CQ court

        Premium Content ‘It’s hard’: Mum brought to tears in CQ court

        Crime A Central Queensland mother, 37, faced court for the first time.

        ‘I feel good’: COVID vaccine hits CQ as first jab given to Dr

        Premium Content ‘I feel good’: COVID vaccine hits CQ as first jab given to...

        Health ‘I had the vaccine, it didn’t hurt, I feel good, I am still the same person but one...

        $15.4M works for Mackay Isaac Whitsundays projects

        Premium Content $15.4M works for Mackay Isaac Whitsundays projects

        News ‘This is great news for Mackay and for our region’s economic recovery from the...