Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

The faces of Qld's 2020 road toll
News

Rider thrown from motorbike suffers critical injuries

Ashley Carter
10th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 20s has been critically injured in a single-vehicle motorbike crash on the Sunshine Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the Peregian Springs Dr and Emu Mountain Rd roundabout about 1.10am.

'He loved everybody': Partner's heartfelt tribute to rider

How your old phone can help save a life

The bike crashed into bushes off the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied
The bike crashed into bushes off the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied

A police spokesman said the man was thrown from the bike as a result of the crash.

He sustained head and leg injuries and was in a critical condition as paramedics, including critical care, took him to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

It's understood he was wearing a helmet but was not wearing other protective clothing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

A man in his 20s was critically injured overnight when he was thrown from his motorbike in a single-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied
A man in his 20s was critically injured overnight when he was thrown from his motorbike in a single-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied

Another person was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash on Ilkley Rd, Ilkley just after 9.30pm on Monday.

More Stories

editors picks motorbike crash peregian springs sunshine motorway crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver jailed over Nilly’s death appeals penalty

        Premium Content Driver jailed over Nilly’s death appeals penalty

        Crime She is fighting the three-year jail term handed down in the magistrates court

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Concerns raised over voting system

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Concerns raised over voting system

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        CQ family fights for others after baby survives rare cancer

        Premium Content CQ family fights for others after baby survives rare cancer

        News “I blamed myself a lot, wondering where I had gone wrong for something so awful to...

        ADANI ROW: Strelow resigns as Mayor amid ‘misconduct’ claims

        Premium Content ADANI ROW: Strelow resigns as Mayor amid ‘misconduct’ claims

        News Mayor Strelow announced the shocking news this evening.