FOCUSED: Benny Pease talking tactics with his dad on the start line.
Sport

Riders hit top 15 in classes

5th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

MOTOCROSS: All roads led to Townsville last weekend, with six of our local Emerald riders lodging an assault on their southern and northern counterparts at the first round of the Queensland Titles.

Local riders Benny Pease, Keegan Corney, Logan Smith, Jarred Summerville, Josh Mohammed and Mitchell Alexander did our little town proud, with some outstanding riding and fantastic results.

Jarred Summerville walked away from round one with the No.1 plate for the support class, Logan Smith comfortably rode his way to a third-place finish in the 65cc class and Benny Pease backed up in two classes amid some very fierce competition. He rounded out the weekend in seventh position in the 85cc class, only three points out of the top five.

Josh Mohammed and Mitchell Alexander both put in strong performances in the MX1 class against some tough competition.

Our youngest Emerald competitior, Keegan Corney, also handled the pressure of the big event really well. His riding is getting stronger as the year progresses.

All of our boys rode out of their skins, with everyone sitting in the top 15 in their class. Leading into round two in Toowoomba, everyone is sitting in a great position.

In three weeks' time Emerald may have multiple top-10 Queensland riders.

Round two will be held in Toowoomba on July 20-21.

Central Queensland News

