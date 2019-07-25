Menu
TITLE: Levi Rogers is the No.1 junior rider.
Riders walk away with Qld top 10 finishes

25th Jul 2019 1:12 PM

CENTRAL Highlands was represented by 10 of their best at the second and final round of the Queensland Motocross Championships at Toowoomba at the weekend.

Sunday afternoon saw the announcement of the top riders in each class, followed by the state's top 10 junior and senior riders.

All of our riders walked away with a top 10 finish in their respective classes, while two of our own were named in the overall top 10 juniors in Queensland.

Levi Rogers, of Blackwater, successfully defended his title of junior No.1 plate holder to again be crowned Queensland's top junior rider.

Cooper Downing, of Middlemount, also again cracked the top 10, to walk away with the No.8 spot.

Among the senior riders, Josh Mohammed of Clermont - in only his second year as a Senior - can now boast the Qld no. 10 plate.

It has been a massive year for Central Highlands motocross and very exciting to know you can come down to a local club day and watch some of our state's best riders in action.

