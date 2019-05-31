Riding ahead after setbacks

PEDAL POWER: Dysart BMX club is now on track after years of setbacks.

PEDAL POWER: Dysart BMX club is now on track after years of setbacks. Melissa Macklin

BMX has finally come to fruition for Dysart, with the Dysart BMX club completing its first 'Ride Into BMX day' on May 19.

After more than five long years of continuous construction and planning hurdles, club president Ellen Madden could be forgiven for thinking it would never finish.

"The contractor who had the job, he was actually from Sydney and he was locked in to work a couple of weekends,” Ms Madden said.

"It was expensive to get him up here and every time he came, it would rain and rain and he couldn't do anything.

"Machinery broke down and everything that could go wrong, went wrong.

"We ran out of money and the contractor had to move on, so we were left to do the rest of it with locals.

"It did seem cursed for a long time.”

The history of Dysart's BMX club can be traced back more than five years, and in that time the constant change in management caused setback after setback for the club.

"We've (my husband and I) only been in Dysart for five years so it could've

been as much as seven years ago it started,” Ms Madden said.

"We'd get a committee, get enthusiastic, and what kept happening is that people would have to leave town.

"It got too hard.”

The Ride Into BMX day was attended by about 40 kids from the region, and the club has since successfully signed up more than 20 members.

"To see so many kids actually riding on the track was unbelievable,” Ms Madden said.

"The club still have a way to go, but we are successfully running 'gates' training sessions, and will start club race nights in two weeks' time.

"It took two years to get where we are now, but finally we are here.”

Madden and the Dysart BMX committee wanted to provide an alternative sport that could be enjoyed by all.

"It's another thing for kids to do in town,” Ms Madden said.

"Dysart has limited activities and this is a sport that girls and boys and grown-ups can do.”

The Dysart BMX club is always on the lookout for volunteers to provide much needed help.