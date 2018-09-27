Riding to raise funds for cancer

SPECIAL CAUSE: Barney Hensley is ready to take on the Great Cycle Challenge next month.

Cycling: When the Great Cycle Challenge is mentioned, people assume riders are professionals who ride in big groups down bitumen road.

Barney Hensley is 11 years old and has set himself a goal to ride 100km to raise funds for children's cancer.

Next month, Barney will kick start his challenge by riding 50km from his Peak Vale home to Clermont's Theresa Ck dam, and his ride won't be a smooth one.

The last six kilometres of the ride will be on smooth bitumen, but prior to that, he will be riding on rough and slippery terrain, bull-dust, loose gravel, sand and over corrugations, the type of road where he said "five kilometres is like riding 10”.

Despite the huge challenge, Barney is determined to complete his goal.

Two years ago, Barney lost his grandma to cancer, and wants to ride for her, and to help prevent cancer in children.

"Right now, cancer is the largest single killer of children from disease in Australia - over 600 children are diagnosed with cancer every year and sadly, three die every week,” he said.

"Kids should be living life, not fighting for it, and so I am riding and raising funds to support the Children's Medical Research Institute to continue their work into the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

So far, Barney has raised $1319 towards his goal of $1500. To support Barney and follow his journey, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.au/ and search Barney Hensley.