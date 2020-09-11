Menu
29/08/2017 Rio Tinto chief executive JS Jacques with the latest tender of the mining company's valuable Argyle pink diamonds, photographed in Perth. pic Colin Murty The Australian
Rio Tinto CEO steps down after blast crisis

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Sep 2020 9:44 AM
THE EXECUTIVE management of global mining giant Rio Tinto is undergoing wholesale changes with CEO JS Jacques and other executives stepping down following the destruction of the Juukan rock-shelters.

Rio Tinto made the announcement this morning, which will see Mr Jacques, iron ore chief executive Chris Salisbury and corporate relations group executive Simone Niven also fall on their swords.

The culturally sensitive Juukan rock-shelters in the Western Australian Pilbara region were blown up by Rio Tinto on the weekend of May 23 and 24 this year.

The destruction of the sacred site, dating back more than 46,000 years was the subject of meetings by Rio Tinto's Board Review of Cultural Heritage Management.

It has been reported that by blowing up the rock-shelters, Rio Tinto gained access to an estimated $135 million worth of high-grade iron ore.

It is unknown how these executive management changes will impact on Rio Tinto's Gladstone interests.

