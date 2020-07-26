Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Courtney Smith 20yrs from Emerald has been identified as one of four young people killed in an accident at Advancetown on the Gold Coast yesterday (25/7/2020) Picture Facebook
Courtney Smith 20yrs from Emerald has been identified as one of four young people killed in an accident at Advancetown on the Gold Coast yesterday (25/7/2020) Picture Facebook
News

‘RIP beautiful girl’: Tributes for student killed in crash

Melanie Plane
26th Jul 2020 8:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES have begun to flow for a talented former Rockhampton Girls Grammar School student tragically killed in a crash at the Gold Coast at the weekend.

Emerald woman Courtney Smith, 20, was one of four young university students who died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed on Nerang Murwillumbah Rd amid heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

The four university students, three women and one man, were visiting the area on holiday when the driver reportedly lost control and collided with an oncoming ute.

Ms Smith tragically died, along with Deeragun resident Lochlan Parker, 20, Katrina McKeogh, 21 of Mount Louisa and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22, from Brisbane.

News of Ms Smith's passing has shocked the wider Central Queensland community with the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Old Girls Association sharing a sombre message on Sunday evening.

"Rest in Peace Courtney Smith, far too young to be taken from us," the Association shared to social media.

The post sparked an outpouring of support, with Tania Jackson posting 'RIP beautiful girl' and Karen Jessup sharing 'deepest sympathy to all'.

Warwick An Karlee Kyle said 'thoughts go out to her family' and Taz Ariel said 'condolences to the family'.

Ms Smith was an extremely talented student and during her time at RGGS, she excelled across many subjects.

In 2017, The Morning Bulletin reported on Ms Smith's achievement of winning the Independent Education Union Non-Fiction Writing Prize.

Ms Smith said at the time she had a love of writing and aspired to complete a Bachelor of Medicine or Surgery at James Cook University.

She was also selected to interview Nobel Laureate Takaaki Kajita and ask him his thoughts about dark matter after winning a STEM competition and attending the Physics Congress in Brisbane.

Ms Smith was also part of the RGGS's music program.

It is understood Ms Smith graduated from JCU in 2019 before commencing study at Queensland University of Technology in late 2019.

courtney smith fatal crashes rockhampton girls grammar school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after Peak Downs Highway crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after Peak Downs Highway crash

        News UPDATE: A Mackay man is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the Eton Range.

        CQ man’s incredible gesture for teacher with brain cancer

        premium_icon CQ man’s incredible gesture for teacher with brain cancer

        News When he walked through the gates of his former school, he couldn’t believe how much...

        Four victims of horror fatal crash identified

        premium_icon Four victims of horror fatal crash identified

        News The four young Queenslanders who lost their lives in a crash so horrific, seasoned...

        Qld could ban FIFO miners from NSW hot spots

        premium_icon Qld could ban FIFO miners from NSW hot spots

        Politics CORONAVIRUS: Mining industry nervously awaits Chief Health Officer’s advice.