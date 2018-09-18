Menu
Emergency services at the scene where an eight-year-old girl was hit by a car at Cameron Rd at McLeans Ridges, 10km east of Lismore, about 9.20am today. Marc Stapelberg
'RIP little angel': Tributes flow for girl killed in crash

18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:13 AM

THE community is in shock after a nine-year-old girl was killed in a horror crash near Lismore yesterday.

Emergency services were called just after 9.30am, after a Hyundai station wagon hit the girl on Cameron Rd at Boatharbour.

Paramedics treated the girl at the scene and she was taken to Lismore Base Hospital, where she died a short time later.

The driver of the station wagon, a 54-year-old man, was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests, and to be treated for shock.

The news is taking its toll on the community, with many people expressing their sadness on social media.

Jess Anderson said it was "heartbreaking", while Leanda Headford commented that the girl's death was "so so sad".

Hollie Mariconte wrote: "This is gut wrenching. Condolences to the little girl's family."

Sharon Lee: "RIP sweet darling girl. My sympathy and sincere condolences to family."

Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin: "RIP little angel."

Jane Rigby-White: "So heartbreaking! My heart goes out to her poor parents and family."

