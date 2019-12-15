Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The accident happened near Shell Hatton Vale. (File picture)
The accident happened near Shell Hatton Vale. (File picture)
Crime

‘RIP Mum’: Hit-run victim identified

by Chris Clarke & Danielle O’Neal
15th Dec 2019 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN killed in a hit-and-run in the Lockyer Valley overnight has been identified as Julie Thomsen.

The 36-year-old Gatton mother was with another person walking back to her broken-down car along the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale, west of Brisbane, when she was struck and killed between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The accident happened about 200m east of the Shell service station. Police are appealing for witnesses.

On Facebook, Ms Thomsen's son Ethan posted a tribute to his mother.

"RIP Mum I love you soo much," it read.

Sarah Clarke also posted her own tribute, saying Ms Thomsen was the "best aunty".

"Rest in piece (sic) Aunty Julie," Ms Clarke wrote.

"Thank you for everything you are the best aunty.

"Fly high your life in heaven will be better then (sic) your life on earth. We love you."

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and police are appealing for anyone with information on the vehicle involved to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
death hit and run lockyer valley tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

        premium_icon AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

        Community Find out who Emerald thinks is the cutest baby in town.

        Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        premium_icon Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        News It is the second time they have disrupted the office in the past week

        NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

        News A list of everyone appearing at Blackwater’s Magistrate court.

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.