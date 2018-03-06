Rise to the global challenge

CENTRAL Highlands Development Corporation will host an event designed to help Central Highlands businesses rise to the challenge of global economic changes.

The Economic Futures Forum will be hosted by CHDC in Emerald on Monday, March 19 and will look at how the region can capitalise on the green shoots of opportunity by working with, rather than against, emerging disruptors in digital technology, export markets and changing population demographics.

CHDC General Manager Sandra Hobbs said it is a great opportunity for all local businesses.

"We see this as a golden opportunity for our local small-to-medium businesses to develop a keen sense of how they'll be impacted by changes to the global economy and how they can respond accordingly,” she said.

"Rather than being intimidated or overwhelmed by those external influences, we want operators to be excited and inspired by the possibilities the future presents.”

Presenters will range from local businesses that are already rising to the challenge, to government and industry bodies.

Guest speakers at the event include:

Kym Hellmuth, co-owner with husband Tony, of HEME.

Tanya Jackson, asset management services manager at RES Australia.

Jocie Bate, founding director of SwarmFarm Robotics.

Annette Smith, a director and Emerald branch manager of Taylor Byrne.

Tickets are $60 per person. Book now at chdc.com.au.