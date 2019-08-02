Rising champion named

WOMEN like Elisha Parker are helping reshape the future of the beef industry.

The entrepreneur, lawyer and mum of two has been named Queensland's finalist in the 2020 NAB Agribusiness Rising Champion Initiative.

She was recognised for her role co-founding cow-trading website cattlesales.com.au and the education campaign True Story: From the heart of Qld.

Like a modern version of the old bush telegraph, cattlesales.com.au has removed a lot of the hard work and headache of buying and selling animals across the country.

Meanwhile True Story aims to speak directly to consumers and make them aware how political decisions impact the production of food.

Ms Parker said although the industry had been under "relentless attack” from governments and interest groups blaming agriculture for environment issues, people on the land had a different story to tell.

And gradually that story has been getting out on the two touchstone issues of vegetation management and impacts of agriculture on the reef.

"We need to be proactive instead of reactive and stand up and show innovation,” she said.

"We need people to see we are the heart and backbone of Australia instead of them thinking we are a bunch of environmental vandals.

"We need people to see how political decisions affect agriculture and the end production of food.”

True Story spreads its message through campaigns, videos and a presence at the Ekka where volunteer farmers share their stories and information.

Ms Parker said she was optimistic about the future of the beef industry given the decades of generational experience and the new ideas coming through.

The cattlesales.com.au venture, founded in 2016, has been growing, with some sellers reporting as many as 1000 views in a 24-hour period.

"Other industries have made it easier to buy and sell such as carsales.com.au so why not do it with cattle which makes more sense because we're so remote,” she said.

Cattle Council president Tony Hegarty said the Rising Champions program would help finalists take the "next step” in their careers.

"Boosting the sustainability of the beef industry is a key objective of ours, and we see development of our young industry participants as being critical to this achieving this.”