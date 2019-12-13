Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

Police outside Byron Bay Public School where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.

A WOMAN accused of stabbing a teacher has been denied bail over concerns her unstable mental health could be detrimental to the community.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in Silverwater Women's Prison.

She's been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over an April 30 incident in which she allegedly entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler's arm was fractured during the incident.

The woman's solicitor, Tracey Randall, said her client, who has a history of various mental health conditions, had not been receiving the correct level of her subscribed medications in custody.

Ms Randall said without the correct treatment plan her client was finding it difficult to stabilise her mental health.

She proposed to the Lismore Local Court on Thursday her client would be able to report daily to Byron Police Station while seeking treatment and support through a mental health care plan at the Byron Community Health Clinic.

"It's been difficult for her because she hasn't obtained the level of care … to enable her to stabilise," Ms Randall said.

"She had to be taken out of that setting and put into hospital to allow that to be achieved.

"She's now returned to custody and that treatment regime has not been followed."

But Magistrate Jenifer Atkinson said while she sympathised with the accused's lack of access to her treatment, she could not outweigh the risk her release could mean to the community at large if her mental state deteriorates again.

Ms Atkinson said she was pleased to see the woman had been making "significant improvements in the treatment and mental health condition" but she had "great concern" about the possibility of what happens when her mental health deteriorates" considering the alleged attack on Mr Vockler occurred after she had absconded from Tweed Hospital two weeks prior.

There are issues of absconding form hospital and like matters.

This is a matter where I cannot unless the risks can be addressed and in my view the risks are unacceptable of endangering the safety of victims or community or committing another serious offence," Ms Atkinson said.

"The risks are so significant given her history and the history of mental health issues and the lack of support in the mental community apart from the mental health

"We're getting into Christmas and resources will be stretched, we don't know if the medication is stable at this point.

"It is heading into a period of time where the risks can't be adequately addressed."

Ms Atkinson adjourned the matter to February 12 where a case conference certificate will be presented.