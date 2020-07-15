River search for missing thoroughbred racehorse

The frantic owner of an ex-thoroughbred racehorse is hoping boaties will help find her missing mare after sightings of a dead horse in a river.

A search of the Logan River is under way for a thoroughbred racehorse which is suspected of drowning.

The seven-year-old mare, known by her racing name as American Love, went missing from an acreage property in Loganholme on Friday night, when neighbours heard a horse whinnying.

Owner Hayley Scofield, who had just moved out of a caravan on the property into a house at Shailer Park last week, was distraught.

Ms Scofield, a dog groomer said it was highly unusual for the horse, which she calls Izzy, to wander off the property which is partly fenced and runs down to the Logan River.

Thoroughbred racehorse American Love, now known by her owner as Isabelle, on race day three years ago.

"There are eight other horses on the property and Izzy would not have gone near the river if she had not been spooked," she said.

"There are often noises like gunshots from the other side of the river so someone may have fired a gun on Friday night.

The missing thoroughbred ex-racehorse American Love, also known as Isabelle.

"But we spent most of Monday in a boat going up and down the river looking for her.

"The closest we came was speaking to a man on a houseboat who did not have good English but said a horse's body washed up against his boat and he pushed it away.

"We understand she has likely drowned but we just want to bring her home even if it is to bury my beautiful girl."

The red dot shows the Loganholme property from where the racehorse went missing.

Police were contacted on Saturday and visited the property but said they did not have the resources to start a river search.

Ms Scofield, a member of some online fishing groups, put out an online call and anglers, boaties and people on jet skis scoured the river and banks on the weekend but to no avail.

America Love was raised by racehorse trainer Chris Anderson, who raced horses out of Eagle Farm and raised her from a yearling.

Ms Scofield said she had endured a terrible year after a fire ripped through the house she was renting at the site in February last year.

The inside of the house, which has now been demolished at the Loganholme property, after a fire in February last year.

Isabelle, was named after Mr Anderson's daughter Isabelle.

The black/brown mare with a white star regularly raced at Eagle Farm, Doomben and Ipswich before she was retired.

