Managing director of the CQ Inland Port Alan Stent-Smith. Photo: file
News

Road and rail upgrades to benefit industry

Kristen Booth
22nd May 2020 3:30 PM
ROAD and rail upgrades in the Central Highlands will lead to reduced supply chain costs for businesses across the region.

A freight survey to investigate the feasibility of future road and rail upgrades has been launched.

The Central Highlands Development Corporation is conducting the survey in conjunction with Central Highlands Regional Council and CQ Inland Port.

“Information gleaned from this investigation will enable all government levels to invest in the right areas and build on previous investments,” CQIP managing director Alan Stent Smith said.

“This will lead to a reduction in supply chain costs to the benefit of all local business, producers and industry.”

The survey is the next stage of ongoing collaborations between CHDC, CHRC and local business and industry to improve logistics connectivity for freight into and out of the Central Highlands.

Future road and rail upgrades will complement work done in 2017 on the Yamala feeder roads and recent funding announcements for upgrading the Carnarvon Highway, Dawson Highway and Dawson Developmental Road (Springsure – Tambo), Gregory Highway and Gregory Developmental Road.

“COVID-19 has again highlighted the potential for disruption to our freight and export channels,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

“Completing water access and southern road access to the CQ Inland Port, and having it fully functioning as a distribution centre, is critical to ensuring regional business continuity and securing our future freight capability.”

The survey will be open at chdc.com.au until June 5.

It is designed for all types of business across the agriculture, mining, civil and retail sectors, and all sizes of freight tasks.

CHDC will publish a public summary report of the survey results and will make a detailed report available to the community on request.

Central Queensland News

