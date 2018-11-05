Menu
Road closed after early morning fatal crash

5th Nov 2018 5:11 AM

POLICE are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at Oakey early this morning.

Initial investigations indicate prior to 1.40am, a vehicle travelling on Oakey Crosshill Rd collided with a power pole.

An unknown occupant of the vehicle died as a result of their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Oakey Crosshill Rd has been closed to traffic as investigators inspect the scene.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who have information in relation to the matter to contact police.

Toowoomba Chronicle

