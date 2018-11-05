Road closed after early morning fatal crash

Police are appealing for members of the public who have any information to come forward.

POLICE are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at Oakey early this morning.

Initial investigations indicate prior to 1.40am, a vehicle travelling on Oakey Crosshill Rd collided with a power pole.

An unknown occupant of the vehicle died as a result of their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Oakey Crosshill Rd has been closed to traffic as investigators inspect the scene.

