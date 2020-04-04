Menu
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker and fellow councillors approved a request for $16 million in infrastructure funding from the Federal Government.
Council News

Road funding wishlist approved by council

Zizi Averill
4th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
ISAAC Regional Council could be handed a $16 million check to move forward on four “shovel ready” projects in the next few months.

The council approved a funding wishlist for projects that could be started in the next three to six months.

Road projects were the focus of the priorities list sent to the Federal Government.

During the final council meeting of the term, councillors requested the infrastructure funding to be directed to four major road projects, including upgrades to the Phillips Creek Bridge, between Dysart and Moranbah, Golden Mile Road drainage upgrades, near Dysart, improvements to Peakvale Rd at Clermont’s Drummond Creek and the construction of 20 rural floodways.

Isaac Regional Council approved a funding wishlist for projects that could be started in the next three to six months
Council requested the Federal Government contribute 70 per cent of the funding for the projects, with the exception of the Phillips Creek upgrades.

The roads could provide a crucial economic lifeline for the region, with Chief Executive Officer Gary Stevenson estimating the upgrades would generate $10 million a day in value in production for surrounding mines.

Mr Stevenson said the value of the upgrades would ripple out to the community.

Cr Jane Pickels said the projects, if fully funded, had the potential to dramatically improve the region.

“If you’re thinking federally, it has the biggest impact,” Cr Pickels said.

