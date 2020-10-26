ROAD RAGE: ‘Get out of the car, I’ll kill you b****’

Jae Makea leaves Mackay courthouse after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention, threatening violence and wilful damage over two road rage incidents in Mackay.

Jae Makea leaves Mackay courthouse after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention, threatening violence and wilful damage over two road rage incidents in Mackay.

AN OUTRAGED driver terrorised a woman and her mother, threatening to kill her and knock her teeth out before tailgating her car in a horror road rage attack.

"Get out of the car you f***ing sl*t, you cut me off, who do you think you are."

This was the barrage of abuse levelled at one woman in January this year.

She had been exiting a roundabout on Victoria St, with her 65 year old mother in the passenger seat, when another motorist began leaning on his horn until she pulled over.

Jae Makea also pulled over and stormed over the woman's car yelling "you f***ing cut me off b****".

In fear, she hit the central locking button moments before the 27-year-old truck driver told her "get out of the car, I'll kill you b****".

Jae Makea leaves Mackay courthouse after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention, threatening violence and wilful damage over two road rage incidents in Mackay.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Makea punched the windscreen and driver's side mirror before he grabbed the door handle and shouted "get out of the car I'll kill you, I'll knock your teeth out".

Prosecutor Harry Coburn said the woman drove off and Makea followed her closely as she turned onto Gordon St.

The court head he overtook the vehicle and came to a complete stop forcing the woman to brake to avoid a crash.

More stories:

Ice trafficker avoids serious violent offender label

'He threatened to pour acid on her face, slit her throat'

Mr Coburn said Makea reversed into her car causing her to reverse to again avoid a crash before he angled his car blocking both lanes.

Makea again got out of his car, pointed at the victim shouting "get out of the car you f***ing sl*t, you cut me off, who do you think you are".

Following his arrest, he told police he had chased the woman to get a verbal sorry after he was cut off.

But he claimed she kept driving and braking, making him "flare up".

Mr Coburn said this was not Makea's only example of road rage; in February last year he punched the rear tail-light of another vehicle in the belief he had been cut off by the driver.

"In the second incident he's quite frankly acted as a bully terrorising a family," Mr Coburn said.

"It's an extreme over-reaction even if he was being cut off as he claims."

Makea pleaded guilty to careless driving, wilful damage and threatening violence. As part of his penalty, he must send a letter of apology to each of his victims.

Duty lawyer Peter Clark, of Strutynski Law, said his client was in full-time employment and had been in a relationship for about six months.

Mr Clark told the court Makea's girlfriend said he had been calmer and more stable since they had been together.

The court heard Makea had gone to Uniting Care to inquire into domestic violence and anger management courses.

More stories:

Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

Would-be corner store robber whacked with baseball bat

Mr Clark pushed for probation, while Mr Coburn argued for a jail term.

Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen said he needed to reinforce "the seriousness of what happened and how quickly these things get out of control".

"We've seen these things happened where on a roadway where one of the people involved has been struck … and killed by a passing vehicle," Mr Aberdeen said, adding later that Makea had "terrorised" the family.

"We have seen cases in recent times where death has resulted from what started out as an incident of … road rage.

"Your conduct was entirely unacceptable."

More stories:

P-plater's licence suspended for 12 months in error

Mackay glamour mum has onerous bail condition removed

Mr Aberdeen commented that Makea's "attitude" spanned at least 12 months but said it was good he was not seeking help.

"The problem that you have with anger and your lack of attention to your responsibilities as a driver as against the safety of other road users indicates this attitude that you did have at this time has been one that you've held for quite some time," Mr Aberdeen said.

Makea was placed on 12 months probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay $423.10 restitution to the first driver. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded for the careless driving.

Mr Aberdeen made special conditions on the probation order including Makea must complete an anger management course and send a letter of apology.