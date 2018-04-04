Menu
Login
News

ROAD RAGE: 'You'd be better off driving through the paddock'

Residents are concerned with the state of the Clarence Way.
Residents are concerned with the state of the Clarence Way. Joe Baxter
Samantha Poate
by

RESIDENTS and motorists are concerned with the state of the Clarence Way after a long wet-weather period left the road potholed and deteriorating.

Jo Baxter of Drake drives along the main road four times a week and said she no longer feels safe due to the road's condition.

"You'd be better off driving through the paddock than on the road half the time," Ms Baxter said.

"There's going to be a major accident because you are going on the other side of the road to miss the majority of the holes.

"I've had a few near misses where other cars have come in front of me."

Kyogle Council General Manager Graham Kennett said two crews were down there yesterday to deal with the potholes short-term.

"There are two crews out there at the moment patching potholes, trying to get on top of it again now that the weather is better than it has been," Mr Kennett said.

However, Ms Baxter said she believes the whole road needs to be reconstructed.

"Where they have fixed the potholes, it is just creating more because when it rains they just lift up and they are back again," she said.

"My kids catch a bus to go to school and that's scary.

"You shouldn't have to buy a four-wheel-drive to drive any road, you should be able to drive whatever you like on the road."

Mr Kennett assured the road was on the council's radar and the rehabilitation of it was a big focus moving forward.

"Every dollar we're able to inject into that road to improve it, we are, but it's quite a lengthy road running from Woodenbong all the way through to our boundary with Clarence Valley," Mr Kennett said.

The draft budget for 2018/19, about to be presented, includes expenditure of $8million on the Clarence Way over the next four years.

"We're applying for funding for that road, as one of council's high priorities in terms of obtaining external grants," Mr Kennett said.

He said the council had received a number of notifications regarding the state of the road.

"Most people are reasonably patient, they understand there's not much we can do when it continues to rain," he said.

"But everyone's a bit frustrated by the state of the road and how it can deteriorate after long periods of wet weather."

Topics:  clarence way kyogle council northern rivers roads potholes

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners