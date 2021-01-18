Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

The road crossing at Blackwater’s Bedford Weir remains closed with the water level still well above 100 per cent on January 18. Photo: Facebook.

The road crossing at Blackwater’s Bedford Weir remains closed about a week after it was initially flooded.

Flash flooding closed the Blackwater Cooroorah Rd about 6am on January 12, with the weir steadily rising to just above 109 per cent on January 14.

According to SunWater, the weir was sitting at 104.8 per cent or 18,838mL at 3pm on January 18.

The road crossing was closed to all traffic at 2pm, as recorded on the Central Highlands Regional Council Emergency Management Dashboard.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

While the water level is slowly dropping, there is no indication as to when the road will be open with Council intending to inspect its condition when the water clears.

“A bridge inspection for damages will be undertaken before the Bedford Weir crossing on the Blackwater Cooroorah Road is reopened,” a CHRC spokeswoman said.

“This will happen when the water recedes below deck level.

“Council would like to remind people to not drive in floodwaters. If it’s flooded, forget it.”