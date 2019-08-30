ROAD SAFETY: Ensure children are properly restrained

FITTED RIGHT: Child restraints in cars need to be secured for safety.

FITTED RIGHT: Child restraints in cars need to be secured for safety. Renee Albrecht

AS POLICE in the region have embraced this week's Road Safety Week, an RACQ report has revealed that more than 1700 people across Queensland were fined last year for failing to properly restrain their children in the car.

The data from the Department of Transport showed that motorists in the Northern police region, covering Cairns and Townsville, were the worst offenders with 446 drivers caught for driving with a child under seven unrestrained. There were 210 infringements reported in Central Queensland.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said failing to properly restrain a child was "inexcusable”.

"It's truly shocking drivers are risking the lives of babies and children,” she said.

Emerald police said each of the five days of this week's Road Safety Week had been themed after the Fatal Five, including: Monday (seatbelts); Tuesday (speed); Wednesday (fatigue); Thursday (distraction); Friday (drink and drug drive).

Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said in Emerald, the majority of motorists did ensure their children were properly restrained "which is very pleasing to see”.

Snr Sgt McFarlane said the consequences of not properly restraining children that were involved in even a relatively moderate crash could be fatal.

"It only takes an unexpected heavy brake application for children to be propelled from their seats and collide with windscreens which can result in horrific injuries or worse,” he said.

"Remember the majority of traffic crashes occur within a couple of kilometres from our homes so even the shortest trips require all of the family to be restrained properly. Just a few extra seconds before you leave home can save a lifetime of pain.”

Offenders can be fined $400 and receive three demerit points, as well as double demerit points for any repeat offences within a year.