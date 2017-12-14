Road safety highlighted during holidays

QUEENSLAND Police Service is reinforcing the importance of driving safe these holidays with the launch of this year's Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

Commissioner Ian Stewart said this year's campaign would involve a highly visible police presence and a series of targeted traffic operations across the state.

"Sadly 40 people lost their lives while more than 2171 people were injured in traffic crashes during last year's campaign,” Commissioner Stewart said.

"We know the devastating impact traffic crashes have across the community and we must do everything we can to reduce the trauma on our roads.

"No matter where you are in Queensland, there will be a boosted police presence on road networks with officers particularly targeting the Fatal Five - speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction, fatigue and seat belts.

"Throughout the campaign, we'll be rolling out a series of intelligence-driven traffic operations such as roadside driver testing for alcohol and drugs and speed enforcement on roads and highways in key high-risk areas.

"There will be an increased police presence on Queensland roads, maintaining high visibility in order to discourage the contributing factors of road trauma.

"Being highly visible deters offences, realigns driver attention and provides a safe environment on our roads.”