Road safety to improve through $3.7m CQ road upgrade

Works will soon start on the $3.75m upgrade of Willies Creek Royles Road in Bingegang.

Works will soon start on the $3.75m upgrade of Willies Creek Royles Road in Bingegang.

A Central Queensland road is set to receive a $3.75m upgrade, with work to start in coming months.

The Australian Government has put $3m towards the upgrade of Willies Creek Royles Road in Bingegang.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said improving road access would result in significant social benefits to the local community.

“I am excited to see shovels hit the ground on this vital project, because improving access and road connections is a great outcome for the entire community,” Mr Hayes said.

“All local road users will soon be reaping the benefits of this project, which is expected to be completed by early 2022.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said about 10km of the road would be upgraded to a seven-metre seal width.

“Associated drainage, signage, road fixture and road furniture works will also be carried out,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Regional employment will also get a boost with the project expecting to support approximately 15 jobs.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said upgrading the road, which was narrow and unsealed, would improve the safety of drivers.

“These works will significantly improve the safety and traffic flow, delivering improved access and road links for the region,” he said.

“Freight operators will considerably benefit from these upgrades as Willies Creek Royles Road is a primary route to major hubs and ports.

“The Australian Government continues to roll out these types of projects across the nation under our record $110 billion infrastructure investment plan, which is critical to Australia’s economic recovery from COVID-19.”

The $3.75m project is jointly funded with the Australian Government committing $3 million under the Roads of Strategic Importance Initiative and Central Highlands Regional Council contributing $750,000.