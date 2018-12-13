Menu
Road spikes deployed during dangerous highway chase

13th Dec 2018 5:18 AM

A MAN will appear in court today following a pursuit on the North Coast yesterday morning.

About 10.30am, NSW police were advised by Queensland POLAIR that a Nissan Coupe they were monitoring was travelling south on the Pacific Highway.

Police will allege the Nissan crossed the border into New South Wales and officers from Tweed/Byron Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attempted to pull it over.

The Nissan allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Police successfully deployed road spikes at Duranbah and the vehicle continued at speed, before coming to a stop on the Pacific Highway, Cudgen.

A 36-year-old man from Oxenford, Queensland, was arrested and was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously (Skye's Law), drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, have custody of an offensive implement in a public place, custody of knife in public place.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

