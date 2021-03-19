Road train service station proposed at pub near Rocky

A service station on the site of the Westwood Hotel has been proposed to council, to cater for the road trains on the Capricorn Highway.

The development proposes a service station with overnight parking for vehicles up to the size of double road trains.

The development would be built in two stages.

Site plan for the proposed service station at the Westwood Hotel by MCHP Architects.

The first stage would include a 150sqm retail outlet, six fuel bowsers and access upgrades from the Capricorn Highway.

The second stage would cater for larger vehicles, overnight parking bays and exits onto the highway.

The service station would operate 24/7 and have underground fuel storage of 65,000 litres of petrol fuel and 80,000 of diesel fuel.

A 10 metre high sign would display the fuel prices.

3D render for the Westwood service station by MCHP Architects.

The application states there is a “clear and obvious need for a service station that incorporates a truck stop between Gracemere and Duaringa”.

There is a stretch of 110km along the Capricorn Highway that does not have service stations for up to double road trains.

It is proposed it makes logical sense to “combine a service station with an established hotel that provided meals and short-term accommodation”.



There is an unused service station 400 metres north of the subject site.

The Westwood Hotel Photo: Contributed

The application has been submitted by Reel Planning on behalf of Leslie and Diane Houghton of Westwood Ventures.

It is now sitting with Rockhampton Regional Council for approval.