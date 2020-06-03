Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a double fatal crash near Cloncurry. Picture: Debra Emtner-Rudd
The scene of a double fatal crash near Cloncurry. Picture: Debra Emtner-Rudd
News

Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

by Nathan Edwards
28th Dec 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman and a teenager have died after a major traffic crash near Cloncurry in Queensland's far northwest this morning.

Police said the victims had been travelling in a utility along the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry when it collided with a road train about 6.35am.

The 44-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver of the road train sustained chest and abdominal injuries and was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash closed the highway for several hours, It reopened this afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine safety: Disasters, tragedies and triumphs of 2020

        Premium Content Mine safety: Disasters, tragedies and triumphs of 2020

        Health It has been a year of incredible highs and lows for Queensland mining.

        2020 REVIEW: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

        Premium Content 2020 REVIEW: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

        News From armed robberies to stealing cars, juvenile offenders have been busy this...

        Qld’s new gold rush: Where you can dig up treasure

        Premium Content Qld’s new gold rush: Where you can dig up treasure

        News More than 18,000 fossicking licences have been granted in Queensland in just two...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths