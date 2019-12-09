Menu
Let’s all pay closer attention to the Fatal Five.
Opinion

Road trauma impacts more than those who die

Tara Miko
7th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
I STILL remember the first fatal traffic crash I reported on as a journalist.

Just metres away from the mangled wreck of a family sedan there was a teddy bear lying in the buffle grass off the Capricorn Highway west of Emerald.

A young girl lost her mum and sister in that crash, and the horrific scene has always stayed with me.

And that's just the impact it had on me, a bystander and someone removed from the tragedy, simply there in my professional role.

That girl would be in her early teens now and I'm willing to bet she still feels the emotional impact of that crash, just like everyone else who has lost someone they love.

After this past week, three more families are beginning that painful journey of coming to grips with their loss, and many more.

That pain reverberates through extended families, communities, workplaces and beyond.

Police are entirely correct when they say road trauma has a ripple effect, and why the Fatal Five message is critically important.

It's a lifesaving message.

editorial fatal crashes mackay road toll opinion road trauma tara miko
Mackay Daily Mercury

