A further 3km of road will be sealed near Rubyvale as part of upcoming works.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed road works would commence on Keilambete Rd in February, extending the bitumen seal a further 3km.

During the anticipated three-month construction period, sections of Keilambete Rd will be reduced to one lane with traffic control.

Council has reminded any drivers planning to use the road to take it slow and expect delays.