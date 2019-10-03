Road works support cattle travel

WORKS to seal almost 17 kilometres of the Clermont-Alpha Road in central west Queensland are now complete.

Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the works were part of the Northern Australia Beef Roads Program, jointly funded on an 80:20 basis by the Australian and Queensland governments.

“This $8.71 million project represents an important step in further unlocking Northern Australia’s livestock commodity potential,” Mr McCormack said.

“We understand primary producers face real challenges with transporting cattle to market which is why the $100 million Beef Roads Program was established.

“By providing targeted upgrades to key routes, we are alleviating some of those pressures and securing the future success of an important industry.

“Ultimately, the program recognises the positive contribution of the beef industry to economic growth and its potential for even greater expansion.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said sealing sections of the Clermont-Alpha Road would deliver benefits to both the broader beef industry and at a local level.

“The Clermont-Alpha Road project is one of many improving the resilience of our cattle supply chains while reducing travel times, as well as vehicle operating and maintenance costs,” Mr Bailey said.

“The small businesses in and around Clermont and Alpha, and those along connected transport links, will experience an income boost from increased activity in tourism, agriculture and resource sectors.

“The project has also helped boost local and regional communities by securing jobs, with Barcaldine Regional Council and RoadTek delivering the works.

“Flow-on benefits also include increased safety for regional road users as dust and flying rocks become a thing of the past.”

Senator for Queensland Susan McDonald said the completion of sealing works on the Clermont-Alpha Road will benefit central west Queensland.

“The Clermont-Alpha Road services a number of cattle producers, and is a key road for cattle transport in the region,” Senator McDonald said.

“By providing targeted upgrades to key routes, we are securing the future success of the beef industry and supporting economic development across Northern Australia.”

The Clermont-Alpha Road Progressive Sealing Project was funded as part of the Northern Australia Beef Roads Program with commitments from the Australian Government ($6.97 million) and the Queensland Government ($1.74 million).