Roads a priority for Isaac's capital budget

CRUNCH TIME: Isaac Regional councillors (left to right) Cr Jane Pickles, Cr Geoff Bethell, Cr Gina Lacey, Cr Greg Austen, Cr Lyn Jones, Mayor Anne Baker, Cr Simon West, Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea and Cr Nick Wheeler adopting the 2019-20 budget. Contributed

ISAAC Regional Council has released its $51.4million capital works budget.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council's capital budget would be directed to improving infrastructure and supporting active and attractive communities, and included: $27.4million for roadworks, $6.2million for water projects, $5.8million for wastewater services, $3.2million for waste management and

$5million for community facilities.

Deputy Mayor and Division 5 councillor Kelly Vea Vea pointed out the $27.4million investment in roads included a $1.785million region-wide resurfacing program which would renew local sealed roads and an additional $3.3million for the regional gravel road resheeting program, rolling out across Isaac.

"The $16million Pasha Rd upgrade will be completed in 2019-20 with the State Government providing a further $13million to pave and seal the remaining gravel sections of the road between the intersection with Eaglefield Rd to the intersection with Riverside Mine Rd,” Cr Vea Vea said.

"Rural roads are the vines that connect our communities and bring investment and business, which makes them essential assets to maintain.”

Twenty rural roads in the Isaac region would benefit from the gravel re-sheeting program according to Division 8 councillor Geoff Bethel.

Delivering stage two of the Mills Ave rehabilitation in Moranbah for $2million, $1.5million to rehabilitate a 2.5km section of Golden Mile Rd and $1.3million to pave and seal sections of Mackenzie River-Capella Rd are other key road

projects.

Cr Baker said her council had a mind to focus on the fundamentals, which had seen investment for a safe road network.