Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roadworks will take place on the Dawson Highway between Springsure and Rolleston. Photo: file
Roadworks will take place on the Dawson Highway between Springsure and Rolleston. Photo: file
Information

ROADWORKS: Highway works to affect drivers for four months

Kristen Booth
10th Feb 2021 10:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Roadworks will be carried out on part of the Dawson Highway, with traffic delays expected until May.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised roadworks would affect drivers travelling on the Dawson Hwy, between Rolleston and Springsure.

Works have started and are expected to be completed by mid-May.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place during active hours, for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

cq roads dawson highway highway roadworks rolleston springsure
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boys still in morgue five weeks after horror crash

        Premium Content Boys still in morgue five weeks after horror crash

        Crime The bodies of two Queensland boys killed in a crash in NSW last month remain in a Newcastle morgue as a court battle over their final resting place continues.

        Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Premium Content Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Health Queensland health services record $82m operating loss in 2020

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        T-bone crash blocks West Gladstone street

        Premium Content T-bone crash blocks West Gladstone street

        News Police said a third vehicle, possibly a white utility, may be involved and has left...