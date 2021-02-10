ROADWORKS: Highway works to affect drivers for four months

Roadworks will take place on the Dawson Highway between Springsure and Rolleston. Photo: file

Roadworks will be carried out on part of the Dawson Highway, with traffic delays expected until May.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised roadworks would affect drivers travelling on the Dawson Hwy, between Rolleston and Springsure.

Works have started and are expected to be completed by mid-May.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place during active hours, for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.