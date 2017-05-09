Roadworks scheduled for John Gay Bridge

CLOSED: The John Gay Bridge will be closed for resurfacing.

ROAD CLOSURE: The John Gay Bridge in Emerald will be closed between 6.00pm and 6.00am from May 22 until May 31 as maintenance works are carried out.

Council crews will be resurfacing the bridge and rehabilitating the approaches to the bridge.

During the day, speed restrictions will be in place.

Approximately 16,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day and the Central Highlands Regional Council is urging motorists to remain vigilant and follow all directions and signage.